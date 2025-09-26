CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Application Process Begins At cbse.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Direct Link To Apply Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for Single Child Scholarship 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and are interested in applying for the scholarship can do it through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

The Single Girl Child Scholarship offers financial support to meritorious students under two categories. The first category is for students who have successfully passed Class 10 in 2025 under the CBSE board and are currently enrolled in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools. The second category is for renewals in 2025, applicable to students who were awarded the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10 in 2024 and wish to continue receiving the benefits.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The Single Girl Child Scholarship supports meritorious girls who are the only child of their parents.

Eligible students must have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination in 2025 with at least 70% marks.

Students should be continuing their studies in Class 11 or 12 at CBSE-affiliated schools with a monthly tuition fee not exceeding Rs. 2,500.

The scholarship is available only to Indian nationals.

Applicants must continue their education in CBSE-affiliated schools for Classes 11 and 12 and who have completed their class 10 from CBSE in 2025 will be considered.

Students with a family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for the scholarship.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Steps To Apply for the Scholarship

Step 1: Go to the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Scholarship’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Single Girl Child Scholarship- 2025’

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, fill the application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then download the confirmation page.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.