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CBSE stands firm on three-language policy amid legal challenge in Supreme Court

CBSE three-language policy: CBSE's submission pushed back on the idea that implementation would be chaotic, arguing that much of the worry around the rollout doesn't match reality.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
CBSE stands firm on three-language policy amid legal challenge in Supreme Court

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