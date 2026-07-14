/CBSE stands firm on three-language policy amid legal challenge in Supreme Court

CBSE three-language policy: The Central Board of Secondary Education has stood by its revised three-language policy in the Supreme Court, telling the bench that close to half of its affiliated schools are already in a position to roll out the new framework.
According to the board, a good number of schools are already teaching two or more Indian languages at the Class 9 level, and almost every school has at least one teacher capable of handling an Indian language.
CBSE's submission pushed back on the idea that implementation would be chaotic, arguing that much of the worry around the rollout doesn't match reality.
The existing teaching staff and infrastructure in many of its schools, the board said, already lend themselves to multilingual instruction and the numbers it presented, it argued, show schools are further along in adapting to the revised scheme than petitioners have suggested.
The challenge before the court centres on how the policy is being implemented starting this academic session.
Those opposing it have raised a mix of practical concerns, whether there are enough qualified teachers to go around, whether textbooks and assessment tools are actually ready, and whether piling on another Indian language adds unnecessary academic pressure on students who are already juggling a full course load.
To address some of this, CBSE told the court it has already put out detailed guidelines for schools and built in one-time relaxation measures specifically meant to ease the transition. The idea, the board said, is to give schools room to adjust without students bearing the brunt of a sudden curriculum shift.
One point of confusion CBSE moved to settle: foreign languages aren't being phased out. Students will still be able to opt for a foreign language, as long as their overall language combination fits within what the revised policy allows.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training also weighed in during the hearing, telling the court that textbooks and other learning material for the new language framework are currently being developed and should help schools implement the changes more smoothly once ready.
The Supreme Court is set to continue hearing the case in the days ahead. How it eventually rules could go a long way in determining how the three-language policy actually plays out across CBSE's vast network of schools — especially for the batch of students now entering Class 9 under the revised framework.
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