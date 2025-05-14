CBSE Starts 15-Day Free Counselling Helpline For Class 10, 12 Students Post Results

CBSE Board Counselling 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the second phase of its free psychosocial counselling service for Class 10 and 12 students following the declaration of board exam results. The helpline started on May 13 and will continue until May 28, 2025. This initiative comes after CBSE announced results for over 37 lakh students—more than 22 lakh passed Class 10 with a 93.66% success rate, and nearly 15 lakh cleared Class 12 with an 88.39% pass rate. The board aims to support the emotional well-being of students and parents during this high-pressure period.

Students can download their CBSE Result 2025 marksheets using their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

CBSE is offering free counselling services to help students and parents after the Class 10 and 12 board results. Here’s what the support includes:

24/7 IVRS Help: By calling 1800-11-8004, students and parents can get answers to questions about stress, time management, and exam pressure at any time.

Phone Counselling: From 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM, 65 trained professionals—including principals, counsellors, and special educators from CBSE schools in India and abroad—will be available to talk to students and offer guidance.

Online Help: CBSE’s website and YouTube channel have helpful videos and podcasts on mental health and dealing with study pressure.

To use these services, students can go to the “Counselling” section on the CBSE website or visit the official CBSE HQ YouTube channel.

This support comes at an important time as students deal with board results and also prepare for major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET. CBSE’s goal is to make sure students stay mentally strong during this phase.