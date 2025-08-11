CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025 OUT At cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for the Superintendent Tier 2 exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

The Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result was declared on 8th August, 202r and The superintendent exam took place on 5th July, 2025. Candidates can now check their pass or fail status through the official website.

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘LATEST@CBSE’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘Public Notice- CBSE Recruitment Tier- 2 Examination July, 2025 (265 KB) 08/08/2025’

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the PDF for future reference.

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: Selection Process for the Recruitment

The selection process for the CBSE Superintendent post takes place in multiple stages. It starts with the Tier 1 exam, an objective MCQ-based test that serves as the preliminary screening. Those who qualify move on to the Tier 2 exam, a descriptive written test tailored specifically for the Superintendent role. Next comes the mandatory Skill Test, which includes a typing assessment applicable to both positions. Finally, shortlisted candidates must undergo Document Verification, where their original certificates and eligibility documents will be thoroughly checked. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the recruitment process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.