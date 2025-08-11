Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944497https://zeenews.india.com/education/cbse-superintendent-tier-2-exam-result-2025-out-at-cbse-gov-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2944497.html
NewsEducation
CBSE SUPERINTENDENT TIER 2 EXAM RESULT 2025

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025 OUT At cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for the Superintendent Tier 2 exam 2025 at cbse.gov.in. Scroll down to read more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025 OUT At cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details HereCBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for the Superintendent Tier 2 exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

The Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result was declared on 8th August, 202r and The superintendent exam took place on 5th July, 2025. Candidates can now check their pass or fail status through the official website. 

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025; Direct Link to Check the Result

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-  cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘LATEST@CBSE’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘Public Notice- CBSE Recruitment Tier- 2 Examination July, 2025 (265 KB) 08/08/2025’

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the PDF for future reference.

CBSE Superintendent Tier 2 Exam Result 2025: Selection Process for the Recruitment 

The selection process for the CBSE Superintendent post takes place in multiple stages. It starts with the Tier 1 exam, an objective MCQ-based test that serves as the preliminary screening. Those who qualify move on to the Tier 2 exam, a descriptive written test tailored specifically for the Superintendent role. Next comes the mandatory Skill Test, which includes a typing assessment applicable to both positions. Finally, shortlisted candidates must undergo Document Verification, where their original certificates and eligibility documents will be thoroughly checked. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the recruitment process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK