CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Registration For Private Students Begins At cbse.gov.in- Check Application Fees, Steps To Apply Here

CBSE 2025 Supplementary Exams Registrations: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the 2025 supplementary examinations for the private candidates of class 10th and 12th. All the eligible students can now submit their applications for the supplementary exams through the official website i.e cbse.gov.in.

The application window is opened from today, i.e. 30th May, 2025 and it will end on 17th June, 2025. All the students who have failed in either one or two subjects in CBSE class 10th or 12th examination this year and come under the category of compartment exams have to register themselves before the deadline to pass the CBSE examination. The Supplementary examination will take place from 15th July, 2025, a detailed date sheet will be released later by the CBSE board.

CBSE 2025 Supplementary Exams Registrations: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the ‘Private Candidate Supplementary Examination 2025’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter all the required details and select the subjects you want to appear in.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory application fees through online mode.

Step 6: Re-check all the details and download the page for future reference

CBSE 2025 Supplementary Exams Registrations: Application Fees

Application fees for the the private candidates who resided within India is Rs. 300 per subject and application fees for Nepal Candidates is Rs. 1,000 per subject and fees for other candidates is Rs. 2,000 per subject. And candidates who will pay the application fees after the deadline then they will have to pay Rs. 2,000. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.