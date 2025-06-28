CBSE Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025 Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Exam Dates Here

CBSE Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has officially released the timetable of the Class 10th and Class 12th Supplementary Exams. Students who could not clear the class 10th or 12th exams (not more than two) or want to improve their scores can check their exam schedule through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

The exams will start from 15th July, 2025 so students are advised to prepare accordingly. The exam will start at 10:30 AM and will be concluded by 1:30 PM, except for some additional, vocational exam which has a duration of two hours. Class 10th supplelentary exams will start with the Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers and class 12th with all subjects listed for supplementary exams will be conducted on the same day.

CBSE Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025: Important Instructions

Carrying or using any communication devices inside the examination centre is strictly prohibited, and any violation will lead to disciplinary action. Students are expected to maintain proper decorum and discipline throughout the examination period. The duration of each paper will be as mentioned in the official date sheet and printed on the admit card. The admit cards for the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 will be released shortly on the official website. Additionally, candidates will be given an extra 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam to read and understand the question paper carefully.

This year, CBSE board released the class 10th and 12th results on 13th May, 2025. The overall pass percentage of class 10th was 93.66 percent while the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 88.39 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.