CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th To Be Released Soon At results.cbse.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 supplementary (compartment) exam results for 2025 soon. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. To access the result, students must enter details like their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. The supplementary exams for both Class 10 and 12 began on July 15, held for students who did not clear one or more subjects in the main board exams.

While CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of the result declaration, it is widely expected that the results will be announced in the first week of August. Students can also access their digital marksheets and certificates through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. To log in, they must use the mobile number registered with CBSE and enter the six-digit access code provided by their school. Schools can download the consolidated results for all students using their official institutional login.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that says ‘Class 10/12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025’.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep a copy for future use.

