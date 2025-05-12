CBSE Result 2025 Date Out? Board Issues Notice For Students; Advises To Check Official Website.....

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Although the exact time hasn't been officially confirmed, an update is likely to be released shortly on the CBSE website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the date and time for the release of Class 10 and 12 board exam results.

Amid the wait for CBSE board results, several fake notifications and unofficial updates are making rounds on social media. CBSE has urged students and parents not to fall for such misinformation and to rely only on the official website — cbse.gov.in — for accurate and verified updates. Addressing the circulation of false result announcements, the board stated: “Students are advised not to trust any information from unauthorised sources and should refer only to the official CBSE website for result-related updates.”

Students and parents are encouraged to remain patient and follow only trusted platforms for the latest information.

CBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025” or “CBSE Class 12 Result 2025” Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin Click on “Submit” to view your result

Over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, while Class 12 exams continued until April 4. Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in by entering their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

CBSE Result 2025: Passing criteria

To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical exams. CBSE may also grant grace marks to those who narrowly miss the qualifying mark by one or two points.

For the 2024–25 academic session, CBSE has implemented a 'Relative Grading' system to ease academic pressure and reduce unhealthy competition. Under this system, grades are assigned based on a student’s performance relative to others in the same subject, rather than fixed mark ranges.