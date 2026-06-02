CBSE's digital nightmare: Over 4,00,000 students left in limbo as revaluation server collapses hours after launch

The problems for CBSE are unlikely to come to an end soon. After four days of nerve-wracking delay, the much-anticipated marks verification and re-evaluation portal has finally been launched, offering students a bit of temporary relief. Unfortunately, it took just several hours before it crashed, causing further uproar across different social networking sites.

Agitated students and parents have voiced serious technical issues stating that the screen freezes right after submitting user login credentials. Moreover, some applicants even uploaded a few screen-recorded videos, demonstrating dysfunctional interface and endless system loops. Unexpectedly, the crash occurred despite several reassurances issued by the board in recent weeks.

ALSO READ | CBSE activates Class 12 result re-evaluation and marks verification portal after delays: Direct link to apply inside

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Over 4 lakh applicants have been affected

It is estimated that around 4,04,319 students are applying for verification of their Class 12 examination marks, requesting photocopies and re-evaluation.

In light of the controversy surrounding the board’s new on-screen marking method, Union Education Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan predicted that almost one out of every five candidates reviewing his/her checked answer script would want to verify or re-evaluate results. According to his estimates, at least 80,000 applications should be accepted. Yet, unfortunately, the crashing portal does not seem capable of managing such large crowds.

Dearest Students,



The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !



Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.



Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

Growing list of complaints

The re-evaluation process has been receiving a lot of backlash following the declaration of Class 12 board exam results. Some of the key complaints received by the CBSE regarding the technical glitches in the digital process include:

Issues with payment portal: Issues related to failed payments, incorrect double deductions, and non-issue of transaction receipts.

Login issues: Unable to log into the system and even access the digital repository where scanned copy of the answersheets is stored.

Inaccurate photocopies: Complaints from students about blurring, incompletion, or totally mismatched scanned copies of the answer sheets.

Some questions not checked by evaluator and mcq is correct but it was done wrong. Which option I select. Option is not given. pic.twitter.com/pBXjt9d4p3 — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe68376855) June 2, 2026

As yet, there has been no official clarification regarding when the server would be up and whether the application deadlines would be extended.

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