CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT At ccras.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has officially released admit card at ccras.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has officially released admit cards for the various groups like Group A, B and C positions. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e. ccras.nic.in.
