CCSU BBA, BCA, LLB Result 2025: Semester 2, 4 Results Declared At ccsuniversity.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CCSU Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, has officially announced the results for the BBA and BCA Semester II and IV examinations held in June 2025. The results have been made available for both regular and private students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. Alongside the results, the university has also released the detain lists for these courses. Students can access their individual results and detain status by visiting the official CCSU website.

This announcement follows the recent declaration of results for other major courses, including LL.B., B.Ed., and BA.LL.B. Those who appeared for the BBA and BCA exams can now check whether they have passed or been detained, as the university has clearly published the list of detained students categorized according to their respective college codes. This detailed publication ensures transparency and allows students to verify their academic standing in their respective institutions.

CCSU Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of CCSU — https://www.ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Examination” or “Results” tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose your course and semester, such as BBA Semester II June 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or enrollment number in the required fields.

Step 5: Submit the details to access your result. Download the PDF or mark sheet and keep a printout for future use.

CCSU Result 2025; direct link to download here

Before this update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University had declared results for several other programs. These included the LL.B. Semester IV June 2025 exams, where results for all students were announced, and the B.Ed. Final Year 2025 exams, which included detainments for students from certain colleges. Additionally, the university released the results for BA.LL.B. Semesters II, IV, VI, and VIII (June 2025), with all students declared in those exams.

The result notification for these courses was officially released on July 22, 2025, confirming the publication date of the latest examination outcomes.