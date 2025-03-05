CEED Result 2025 Released At ceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CEED Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 results today, March 5. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance exam can check their results on the official CEED website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2025 scorecards will be available from March 10. Candidates can download their scorecards from the portal until June 11. The provisional answer key for CEED 2025 was released on January 20, and candidates could raise objections from January 21 to 23. The final answer key was published on January 29. IIT Bombay announced the cut-off marks for Part A on February 6. Only those who met the Part A cut-off had their Part B answer booklets evaluated.

CEED Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official CEED website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the "CEED 2025 Results" link.

Enter your registered email address and password to log in.

Click the "Submit" button to view your result.

Download and save your result for future reference.

CEED Result 2025: Documents required

CEED 2025 scorecard

Academic certificates and transcripts

Design portfolio (if required by the institute)

Letters of Recommendation (LOR)

Statement of Purpose (SOP), if applicable

The UCEED and CEED exams have two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A is a computer-based test with three sections: multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple-select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates shortlisted for CEED can apply for Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programs, while UCEED qualifiers can pursue bachelor's degrees in design.