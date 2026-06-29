In a first for a Sanskrit university in India, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) has launched an AICTE-approved BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science for the 2026-27 academic session.
The four-year undergraduate programme aims to combine cutting-edge technologies with India's traditional knowledge systems, offering students a unique interdisciplinary learning experience.
The programme will be offered at the university's Nashik campus and has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Admissions are currently open for eligible candidates.
Unlike conventional engineering programmes, the new BTech course seeks to integrate modern disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science and Computational Technologies with Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) rooted in Sanskrit texts.
According to the university, students will be trained to apply AI and data-driven technologies in areas such as natural language processing, manuscript digitisation, computational linguistics and preservation of India's traditional knowledge, while also building industry-ready technical skills.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat programme, praised the university's initiative, saying it reflects how India can combine technological advancement with its rich knowledge traditions.
He highlighted that such programmes prepare young people for emerging technologies while keeping them connected to the country's cultural and intellectual heritage.
The university has invited applications for the inaugural batch of the programme for the 2026-27 academic session.
The BTech programme will span four years and will be conducted exclusively at the Nashik campus of Central Sanskrit University.
The curriculum has been designed to meet AICTE standards while incorporating interdisciplinary learning that connects engineering education with India's linguistic and cultural heritage.
Candidates who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one of Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subjects, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics or Business Studies, are eligible to apply, subject to the university's admission criteria.
Detailed eligibility, seat matrix and admission guidelines are available on the university's official website.
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