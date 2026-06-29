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  • /Central Sanskrit University launches India's first AICTE-approved BTech in AI and Data Science; PM Modi praises

Central Sanskrit University launches India's first AICTE-approved BTech in AI and Data Science; PM Modi praises

The programme will be offered at the university's Nashik campus and has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Admissions are currently open for eligible candidates.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Central Sanskrit University launches India's first AICTE-approved BTech in AI and Data Science; PM Modi praises

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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