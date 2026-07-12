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Central University of Rajasthan goes online as water shortage hits campus

The university is expected to reassess the water situation closer to August 14 before taking a call on resuming regular, in-person classes.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Central University of Rajasthan goes online as water shortage hits campus

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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