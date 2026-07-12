/Central University of Rajasthan goes online as water shortage hits campus

The Central University of Rajasthan (CURaj), located at Bandarsindri on the Jaipur-Ajmer Expressway in Ajmer district, has decided to move all classes online till August 14, after the campus ran into an acute shortage of water supply.
University authorities said the shift to online mode was taken as a precautionary step once the campus's water supply came under strain, making it difficult to sustain normal academic and hostel operations for students and staff.
While the exact cause of the disruption has not been detailed, the move indicates that the administration needs time to restore adequate water availability across the campus before physical classes can safely resume.
Until the situation eases, students across the university's schools and departments will attend lectures online rather than in person.
Faculty members have been directed to conduct their classes virtually during this period, and students have been asked to stay in touch with their respective departments for updates on scheduling or any further instructions that may follow.
Since the water shortage also affects day-to-day life on campus, students residing in the hostels have been urged to cooperate with the administration and follow any additional advisories issued regarding hostel arrangements during this period.
The university is expected to reassess the water situation closer to August 14 before taking a call on resuming regular, in-person classes.
While the university has not indicated any changes to its broader academic calendar for now, an extended period of online classes could have some bearing on how coursework, practical sessions and assessments are eventually rescheduled once campus operations return to normal.
Students have been advised not to be swayed by rumours and to rely only on official notices issued by the university for the latest updates on both the water situation and the resumption of in-person classes.
In the duration of time, students need to have stable internet access to attend online sessions without disruption, and to regularly check the university's official website and departmental communication channels for further announcements.
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