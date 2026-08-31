/Centre approaches Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protest participants

The Centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against protesters accused of violence during demonstrations over the NEET paper leak in Delhi and elsewhere.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, telling the court that the government wants the Supreme Court to invoke its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash these FIRs. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday, September 1.
The Supreme Court had already signalled its intent to quash FIRs against student protesters while hearing a batch of pleas alleging excessive police action against those who took part in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other locations over the NEET paper leak.
It had directed states to identify cases where the accused had no serious criminal record, suggesting that Article 142 could be used to quash such FIRs while cases involving people with genuine criminal antecedents would be handled separately.
The controversy stems from a march to Parliament on July 20, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party after weeks of sit-in protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Thousands of students joined the march, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak and calling for broader changes to the examination system.
As protesters tried to push past police barricades in central Delhi on their way to Parliament, police responded with tear gas and lathi charges to break up the crowd. Police say some among the protesters damaged police vehicles and threw stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place's Outer Circle.
Delhi Police subsequently filed an FIR against unidentified persons over the alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.
Additional FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various BNS provisions, including rioting, covering allegations of violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstructing government officials on duty, and snatching police gear such as jackets and helmets during the Jantar Mantar protest, according to police sources.
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