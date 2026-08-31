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Centre approaches Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protest participants

The controversy stems from a march to Parliament on July 20, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party after weeks of sit-in protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Centre approaches Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protest participants

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Centre approaches Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protest participants
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