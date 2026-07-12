/Centre, Bar council plan 10-year push for legal education in hindi, Indian languages

The Department of Legal Affairs, working under the Ministry of Law and Justice, has teamed up with the Bar Council of India (BCI) to start drawing up a ten-year action plan that will push legal education further into Hindi and other Indian languages.
The idea is to widen access to legal studies without sidelining English, which will still hold its place as the language linking Indian law to national and international practice.
The plan took shape at a national conference that pulled together a fairly wide cross-section of the legal world — senior officials from the government, BCI representatives, vice-chancellors from law schools, sitting members of the judiciary, academics and practising lawyers.
Much of the discussion revolved around how to fold Indian languages into legal education and the wider justice system gradually, through clearly defined stages rather than all at once.
Several participants made the case for building toward a system where students can learn law in Hindi or another Indian language while still working comfortably in English wherever it's needed.
Behind this lies a bigger goal: helping students actually understand the law they're studying, widening the doors to justice for those less fluent in English, strengthening legal aid work and clinical legal training, and preparing young lawyers who are genuinely ready to argue cases in district and subordinate courts where regional languages already dominate daily practice.
Technology found its way into the conversation too. Delegates spoke about how AI-driven translation tools, digital repositories of legal material, and standardised glossaries could help ease this transition.
There was also a note of caution: any such tool would need to be checked and vetted by legal and language experts before it could be trusted for something as precise as legal terminology.
Looking ahead, the conference agreed on a few next steps drafting a National Declaration on Indian Languages in Legal Education, working out the details of the ten-year plan, and setting up a National Steering Committee.
This committee, to be run jointly by the Department of Legal Affairs and the BCI, will be responsible for keeping the reforms on track once they move from paper to practice.
Officials framed the whole effort as part of a bigger push to make legal education and by extension, the justice system more welcoming to students who come from different linguistic backgrounds.
English isn't going anywhere in this vision; it stays on as the language of national coordination and international engagement.
But the plan's real bet is that more students will be able to study, and eventually practise, law in a language they're actually comfortable in.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.