Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Centre, Bar council plan 10-year push for legal education in hindi, Indian languages

Centre, Bar council plan 10-year push for legal education in hindi, Indian languages

Behind this lies a bigger goal: helping students actually understand the law they're studying, widening the doors to justice for those less fluent in English.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Centre, Bar council plan 10-year push for legal education in hindi, Indian languages

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Black mask, cap & Khamenei funeral: Who was the man in front row? Identity revealed
us iran war15 min ago
2
Shreyas Iyer19 min ago
3
Monsoon update25 min ago
4
Lawrence Bishnoi gang45 min ago
5
Samantha Ruth Prabhu50 min ago