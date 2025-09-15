CET 2025: Delhi Government Begins Registration For JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET Exam Coaching

CET Registration 2025: The Delhi Government has opened the registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 which comes under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. The aim of this initiative is to provide free coaching for top competitive exams to school students from government schools, said the officials on Friday.

According to the official notice issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), The CET 2025 will take place between 12th October to 26th October, 2024 across the government schools in the national capital. All the students who are currently studying in class 11th can apply for the exam, reported by PTI.

After clearing the exam, the students will get the free coaching for the top competitive exams like NEET, JEE Main and Advance, CLAT, CA Foundation and Class 12th students from all the streams will get the coaching for the CUET (UG) preparations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: JKSET Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At jujkset.in- Check Details Here

CET Registration 2025: Registration Dates And Important Instructions

Candidates must note that registration window is opened from 11th September, 2025 and the registration window will close on 30th September, 2025.

Students will only be able to apply for one course and once they register they won’t be able to change their selection. So it’s advised to fill the form carefully.

Roll numbers and examination centre details will be generated and assigned five days before the exam.

Additionally, admit cards will be available two days before the exam.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

CET Registration 2025: Number of Seats

There are a total of 2,200 seats available across various courses under the Delhi Government’s CET 2025 coaching initiative.

JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation courses each have 50 seats reserved exclusively for girls, promoting greater female participation.

The CUET (UG) course offers 1,000 seats, out of which 150 seats are reserved for girls.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.