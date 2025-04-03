CFA February 2025 Level 1 Results Releasing Today at cfainstitute.org- Check Details Here

CFA February 2025 Level 1 Result: The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) institute has announced that they will release the results for Level 1 examination today (3rd April, 2025). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website i.e. cfainstitute.org. The examination was held from 17th February, 2025 to 23th February, 2025. However, the results for the CFA Level 3 February 2025 are scheduled to be released on 22nd April, 2025.

CFA February 2025 Level 1 Result: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official CFA Institute's website- cfainstitute.org.

Step 2- Sign in with your registered email ID and password.

Step 3- Click on the ‘Candidate Resources’ or ‘CFA Exam Results’ link,

Step 4- Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5- Make sure that you have completed the PSM (practical skills module) to get your result.

Step 6- Download and print your result for the future reference.

CFA February 2025 Level 1 Result: Understand Your Scorecard

Minimum Passing Score (MPS): Represented by a thin grey line indicating the passing threshold.​

Candidate’s Score: Shown as a bold grey line; scores above the MPS indicate a pass.​

90% Confidence Interval: A light blue box representing the estimated range of the candidate’s actual score.​

90th Percentile (Purple Dashed Line): Marks the top 10% of candidates.​

10th Percentile (Black Dotted Line): Shows the lowest 10% of scores.

CFA February 2025 Level 1 Result: Past Trends

The CFA Level 1 examination is known for its accurate and attentive assessment and also for its low passing rates. These are the past rates of recent examinations.

November 2024- 43%

August 2024- 44%

May 2024- 46%

February 2024- 44%

Students are advised to have a strong understanding of financial concepts and analytical skills and review their performance thoroughly and consider areas for improvement in future examinations. Additionally, candidates should keep checking the official CFA institute’s website for important updates.