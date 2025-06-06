CG PET 2025 Result DECLARED At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CG PET 2025 Result: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB) has officially declared the result for the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) 2025 today, i.e. 6th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll numbers and login into their Vyapam profile to be able to access their result. The examination took place on the 8th May, 2025 from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. The exam is conducted for the students to take admission into the various undergraduate courses like Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), BTech in Agriculture Engineering, BTech in Food Technology, BTech in Dairy Technology, and Diploma in Dairy Technology (DDT).

CG PET 2025 Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘CG PET Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your Roll number or anything else that is required and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CG PET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result properly and download the page.

This year a total of 12,276 candidates have been shortlisted in the CG PET 2025 merit list and Ayush Patle, from OBC category (non-creamy layer) have topped by securing 127 marks. And Aarjoo Wankhede, also from OBC and Akshay Issar, from general category, both achieved the 125 marks and are second top performers. However, all the candidates who got their names in the merit list will now proceed towards the next round, i.e. counselling process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.