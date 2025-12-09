CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Trade Test, PET Scorecard Here

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 has officially been announced. All the candidates who have appeared for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can now check their results through the official website, i.e. cgpolice.gov.in.

The CG Police Constable Recruitment 2025 followed several stages to select eligible candidates. It began with the written exam, after which qualified candidates appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test. Those who cleared both rounds were then called for the trade test to assess their practical skills for the specific post. After this, a medical exam and document verification are conducted before the final selection. The written exam results were announced on October 9, 2025, and the trade test took place from November 17 to 19, 2025. Earlier, the model answer key was released on September 18, 2025, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until September 23, 2025.

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Steps To Download Trade Test and PET Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- cgpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Constable Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the Trade Test or PET Result link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number, roll number, and other required details.

Step 6: Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details then download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.