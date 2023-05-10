CGBSE Board Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Declared At cgbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, has announced the results for Class 10 and 12 at 12 PM today (May 10, 2023 ). Students who appeared for the examination can check the result from the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Nearly 8 lakh students have registered to take the exam this year. The result link will only be activated on the official website. Due to the high volume of traffic, the website might not load at the time of the declaration, thus, you can also check through SMS.

Exams for Class 12 were given from March 1 to March 31, while those for Class 10 were given from March 2 to March 24.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How To Check Via SMS

For CG Board 10th Result, Type CG10<space>Roll number.

Send it to 56263.

Once the message is sent, the CGBSE 10 Result 2023 will be received by students

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 results link.

Enter your roll number and other required credentials to login.

The CGBSE class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.

You can view the result and save on your device.

Take a printout of the result page.

Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam announced Class 10 and Class 12 examination results today. The overall pass percentage for the class 10 CGBSE result in 2023 is 75 percent. Similarly, for class 12, the pass percentage stands at 75.9 percent.