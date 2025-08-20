CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 Released At cgbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for 2025 today, August 20. Students can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, by entering their roll numbers. Earlier this year, the board had released the annual Class 10 and 12 results on May 7, 2025. The Class 10 exams were held from March 3 to March 24, while the Class 12 exams took place between March 1 and March 28, 2025.

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Pass percentage

Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: For the Class 10 supplementary exam 2025, a total of 39,583 students had registered, out of which 37,527 appeared for the exam. This included 19,622 boys and 17,905 girls. Out of them, 12,065 students managed to pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 32.15%, with girls performing better at 36.17% compared to boys at 28.47%. In terms of divisions, 1,564 students secured first division, 9,325 students passed in second division, and 1,176 students achieved third division. However, the results of three students were withheld due to cases of cheating.

Class 12th Supplementary Result 2025: For the Class 12 supplementary exam 2025, a total of 35,765 students registered, and 34,059 students appeared in the exams, which included 17,348 boys and 16,711 girls. Out of them, 16,747 students passed successfully. The overall pass percentage was 49.17%, with girls once again performing better at 50.04% compared to boys at 48.33%.

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites – results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Exam Results” option under the “Students Corner” tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number along with the captcha code in the login fields.

Step 5: The CGBSE Class 10 or 12 supplementary exam result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The CGBSE result will include details such as the student’s name, enrollment number, roll number, date of birth, school code or name, father’s and mother’s names, marks in theory and practical exams, total marks, percentage, and overall result status. If any error is found in the marksheet, students should immediately inform the concerned authorities.