CGBSE result 2026 out at cgbse.nic.in, check scorecard here

CGBSE result 2026 out: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards through the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard from results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Around 5.5 lakh students have registered and appeared for the class 10th and 12th examinations this year across various streams. With the announcement of CGBSE results, candidates can check their subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status online.

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How to check CGBSE Result 2026

As the result is made available on the official website, students are required to check their scorecard by following the steps given below:

First, visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in Then, click on the link for “High School Result 2026” or “Higher Secondary Result 2026.” Now, enter your roll number and required credentials Submit to view your result Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Also Read: MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.in

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The Chhattisgarh board has declared the scorecard for the candidates. After downloading the CGBSE results, students are advised to check the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Student’s name Roll number Registration number Name of the examination (Class 10/12) Board name (CGBSE) Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Division/grade Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

In case the official website is slow due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results via SMS services and DigiLocker.

Students must know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will be required to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later for official use.

However, if students are not satisfied with their marks, they may apply for revaluation or rechecking as per the board’s guidelines. Also, those students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.