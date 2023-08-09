CGBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Result Released At cgbse.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG board Class 10th and 12th supplementary results 2023 on their official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students who took the exam can verify and download their updated scorecard by entering their roll number or other requested information. The Class 10th extra test was held from July 6 to July 14, while the Class 12th supplementary exam was held from July 6 to July 20. The results are now available for candidates to view online. It is recommended that students obtain their grade reports from their local schools.

Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Result 2023: How to download

1. Visit the official website-cgbse.nic.in



2. On the appeared homepage, click on the CGBSE 10th or 12th

supplementary result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your roll number or other asked details

5. Check CG Board supplementary result and download it

6. Take a print out for the future references

The CGBSE Class 10th and 12th results were released on May 10, and applicants who did not pass the standard exam were offered the opportunity to retake it. This year's CGBSE Class 12th results showed a pass percentage of 79.96%, whereas the overall pass percentage for Class 10th is 75.05%.