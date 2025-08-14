CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results Releasing Soon At cgbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has not yet announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for 2025. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can view and download their scorecards from the official websites — cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. To check the results, they will need to enter their roll number and captcha code. The CG Board Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from July 9 to July 21, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from July 8 to July 22, 2025. The results are expected to be announced soon, with media reports suggesting they could be declared within this week.

Students appearing for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 must secure at least 33% marks in each subject along with the required overall average to pass. Those who fall short will need to repeat the year and take the exams again in 2026.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites — results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Exam Results” option under the “Students Corner” tab and click on it.

Step 3: In the new window, select the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result. You will be taken to the CGBSE 2025 supply exam login page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and the captcha code.

Step 5: The CGBSE Class 10/12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your scorecard, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

The CGBSE result will include details such as the student’s name, enrollment number, roll number, date of birth, school code and name, father’s and mother’s names, marks obtained in theory and practical exams, total marks, percentage, and result status. If any errors are found in the mark sheet, students should promptly inform the concerned authorities.