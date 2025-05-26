CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025 DECLARED At sos.cg.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has officially declared the class 10th and 12th results today, i.e. 26th May, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the CGSOS class 10 and 12 examination can now check their results from the official website, i.e. sos.cg.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their roll number along with a captcha to be able to access their result. The Chhattisgarh State Open School examination for class 10th took place from 27th March, 2025 to 21st April, 2025 and for class 12th were conducted from 26th March, 2025 to 21st April, 2025.

CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CHSOS- sos.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CHHATTISGARH RAJYA OPEN SCHOOL HIGHER SECONDARY EXAMINATION RESULTS APRIL- 2025(Class 12)’ and ‘CHHATTISGARH RAJYA OPEN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL EXAMINATION RESULTS APRIL- 2025 (Class 10)’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number in the given fields correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for the future reference.

All the students must note that to pass the class 10, 12 examination, they will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in every subject and overall aggregate of all the subjects. And students who will fail in one or two subjects can simply appear for the supplementary exams. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.