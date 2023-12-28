Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024: CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet RELEASED At cgbse.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the datesheet for board exams for classes 10 and 12. The official schedule can be downloaded from the board's website – cgbse.nic.in. According to the released calendar, Class 10 exams will commence on March 2 with the Hindi exam and conclude on March 21, 2024. For Class 12, the exams are scheduled from March 1, 2024, to March 23, 2024.

Examinations will take place from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. Students are advised to be at their designated desks by 9 am, as answer sheets will be distributed by 9:05 am, and question papers will be distributed by 9:10 am.

In 2023, the high school (Class 10) examinations took place from March 2 to March 24, while the higher secondary (Class 12) exams occurred from March 1 to March 31. Open school students' higher secondary exams were conducted between March 26 and May 2, and the high school exams were held from April 1 to May 2.

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Look for the recent announcements section on the homepage.

Click on the link specifically for the 12th time table 2024 for CG board.

The PDF of the Chhattisgarh 12th time table 2024 will appear on your screen.

Save the CG board 12th time table 2024 PDF to your device for future reference and safekeeping.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has stated that the practical tests and project work will be completed between January 10, 2024, and January 31, 2024. The dates for the CGBSE board exams 2024 will be announced soon on the board's official website.