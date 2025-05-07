Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At cgbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th examination can now check it from the official website, i.e. cgbse.nic.in.