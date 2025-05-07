Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2897319https://zeenews.india.com/education/chhattisgarh-board-result-2025-cgbse-class-10-12-result-declared-at-cgbse-nic-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2897319.html
NewsEducation
CHHATTISGARH BOARD RESULT 2025

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At cgbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on May 7, 2025 at cgbse.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At cgbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025

CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th examination can now check it from the official website, i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK