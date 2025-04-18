Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon At cgbse.nic.in - Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon. The examination took place in offline mode. Once released, students will be able to check their result from the official website, i.e. cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Students will be able to access their results from the official website by entering their roll number and security captcha code. Additionally, students should note that the marksheet they will get online is a provisional marksheet and they will have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. The theory exams for class 10 took place from 3rd March to 24th March, 2025 and practical exams were held from 10th January to 31st January, 2025. For class 12, the theory examination took place from 1st March to 28th March, 2025 and practical exams were held from 10th January to 31st January, 2025.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: Steps To Check The Result

Step 1- Go to the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2– You will see the link of “CGBSE Class 10/12 Result 2025t” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login into the candidate dashboard.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and security captcha and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your CGBSE Result 2025 will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Step 6- Check your scores properly and download them.

Step 7- Print it out for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: Past Trends

Last year, the result of class 10 and 12 Chhattisgarh Board was released on 9th May, 2024. The overall pass percentage of 2024 class 10th was 75.64% and the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 87.04%. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.