Chhattisgarh board result 2026: CGBSE class 10, 12 results to be released soon at DigiLocker

CGBSE Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon on the official website at cgbse.nic.in as well as DigiLocker. As per the recent updates, the evaluation process is nearing completion, and students may expect results in the coming days or weeks. Previously, Chhattisgarh Board results were declared on May 7, 2025. Therefore, it is expected that the CGBSE result 2026 will also be released around the first week of May.

Also check: JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

DigiLocker update raises expectations

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A notification on DigiLocker has indicated that CGBSE results are “coming soon,” increasing anticipation among students. This suggests that the board is preparing to release digital marksheets alongside the official announcement.

Where to Check CGBSE Result 2026

Students will be able to check their results on the following platforms:

Official website: cgbse.nic.in

Results portal: results.cg.nic.in

DigiLocker platform

These platforms will provide access to both online results and downloadable scorecards.

Also check: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result

How to check CGBSE result on official website

Students can check their results from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education by following the steps given below-

Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Click on the link for “CGBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their marksheets:

Open the DigiLocker website or app

Log in using your registered mobile number

Navigate to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

Select CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result

Enter roll number and required details

View and download the marksheet

DigiLocker provides secure, digitally verified documents that are valid for official use.

Details required to check result

To access the result, students should keep the following ready:

Roll Number

School Code (if required)

Entering correct details is essential to avoid errors while checking results.

What to check in marksheet

Students should carefully review all details mentioned on the CGBSE Class 12 marksheet after downloading it. Important information such as personal details, subject-wise marks, total score, and division must be checked for accuracy. In case of any errors or discrepancies, students should immediately inform their school authorities. Verifying these details ensures a smooth process for future academic admissions and documentation.

Name and personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total score and percentage

Pass/fail status