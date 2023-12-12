Chhattisgarh Board Time Table 2024: CG Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Date Likely To Be Announced SOON At cgbse.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

CG Board Class 10th, 12th Exam date 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will release the date sheets for the 10th and 12th classes online at the official website. On November 30, 2023, the board issued a notice regarding the practical exam dates for secondary and intermediate classes. According to the CGBSE Board, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 will take place from January 10 to 31, 2024. Regarding the theory exams for CG Board in 2024, it is anticipated that the exam schedule will be available soon, likely in mid-December 2023.

CG Board Class 10th, 12th Exam date 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Look for the recent announcements section on the CGBSE homepage.

Click on the news related to the CG Board 10th and 12th time table for 2024.

The timetable in PDF format will appear on your screen.

Save the CG Board datasheet PDF for future reference.

CG Board Class 10th, 12th Exam date 2024: Practical exam datesheet

The CGBSE Class 12th practical test timetable was issued on November 30, 2023. The CG 12th practical exams will be held from January 10 to January 31, 2024.

The CGBSE Class 12 time table 2024 advises students to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes prior the exam commencement. When taking board examinations, all students must carry their school ID and CGBSE 12th admit card 2024. Calculators, smartphones, and other electronic devices are not allowed in the exam hall according to the instructions mentioned in CGBSE 12th timetable for 2024.