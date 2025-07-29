Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Today For Round 1 At cgdme.in- Check Important Dates, Steps to Apply Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will start with the registration process of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 29th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can register themselves for the counselling process through the official website, i.e. cgdme.in.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

According to the official notice, the registration window for the counselling round 1 will end on 4th August, 2025.

Candidates will be able to fill the preference of their colleges and courses and lock their choices from 29th July, 2025 to 5th August, 2025.

The Commission will release the merit lost on 6th August, 2025.

The process of seat allotment will take place on 7th August, 2025 and the seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on 8th August, 2025.

The Round 1 scrutiny process at the allotted institute is scheduled to take place from 9th August, 2025 to 14th August, 2025. During the same period, i.e., from 9th August, 2025 to 14th August, 2025, the admission process for selected candidates will also be conducted.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- cgdme.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required registration details and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your account will be opened.

Step 6: Fill the application form carefully and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must know, if they have cleared the NEET UG exam then they are eligible to apply for the Chhattisgarh counselling process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.