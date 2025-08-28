Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada Initiates ‘Bal Mitra' Programme To Reconnect School Dropout Children With Education

The Dantewada administration has launched the ‘Bal Mitra’ campaign to bring back children who had dropped out of school. The initiative, part of Chhattisgarh’s efforts to overcome armed Naxalism by March 2026, aims to provide learning opportunities and a brighter future for children in the Naxal-affected district.

What is Bal Mitra programme

The Bal Mitra programme is an initiative which is launched in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh to reconnect school dropout children with education. Under this initiative, learning centres and libraries are being set up within villages which gives children a welcoming space to learn and grow. Here children are taught to read, write, and basic numeracy skills while also engaging them in interesting storytelling, drawing, games, and other fun activities that makes learning an enjoyable fun activity for them. Each village has a Bal Mitra volunteer who are young graduates or students and they conduct regular sessions and help children return to school.

Collector Kunal Dudawat said, “Here we bid to ensure a suitable learning space for children through storytelling, poems, and a child-friendly environment. Moreover, the children are being subjected to sports and other extracurricular activities.”

Aim Of Bal Mitra Programme

The main aim of Bal Mitra is to make Dantewada a dropout-free district by ensuring that all children between 6 to 14 years are linked with the school education system. The initiative also focuses on improving literacy and numeracy levels to match the state and national standards while building the confidence of children through fun learning and community participation.

Additionally, children have also welcomed the initiative. Kumari Deepak, a student, has said, “I come here every day and get to listen to stories in new and creative ways.”

Another student, David, shared that “At Bal Mitra Library, we learn the alphabet along with dictation and counting. We also learn new stories, including picture-based stories. Moreover, we also play fun games. Under the guidance of a mentor, we learn drawing skills as well.”

“By coming to the Bal Mitra class, we get to learn new things every day. We are taught drawing, storytelling, and get to do new activities. We also play games. Many children come here, and we all play and learn together”, added Sujata Das.

Volunteers Leading the Effort

Bal Mitra volunteers are either college graduates or students. They receive a stipend of Rs. 6,000 along with training that helps improve leadership and communication skills in them. “The Bal Mitra program is a two-year fellowship. Each village has a Bal Mitra fellow who works with the children and community in the village. They are also connected with schools,” said volunteer Manoj Kumar Pawar.

He explained that surveys are conducted to identify dropouts or children who were never enrolled in school. “A list of such children is made, and through coordination with the Panchayat, they are re-enrolled in schools via the Bal Mitra initiative. Some of these children lack documents like Aadhaar cards or birth certificates. We help them obtain these documents and get them enrolled in school again,” Pawar said.

