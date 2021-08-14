हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha board

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts 2021 Result declared: 98.58% pass exams, check scores at chseodisha.nic.in

 The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) declared the results for class 12 Arts steam on Saturday (August 14, 2021).

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts 2021 Result declared: 98.58% pass exams, check scores at chseodisha.nic.in
File photo

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) declared the results for class 12 Arts steam on Saturday (August 14, 2021).

As many as 1,86,685 have passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result this year of the 1,89,363 students who were eligible. Around 98.58% students have passed Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2021 Odisha’s, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced.

Candidates awaiting their CHSE class 12 arts exams can visit official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in to check scores. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check 

* Visit official site chseodisha.nic.in.

* Click on “CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021” link 

* Enter login credentials and click on submit 

* CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 will appear on screen

* Download and take a print out for future reference

More than 2.21 lakh students are waiting for the council to declare Plus Two Results for Arts and vocational courses on Saturday. 

