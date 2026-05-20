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NewsEducationCHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2026 out; Link to be activated at 1 PM
ORISSARESULTS.NIC.IN 2026. CHSE RESULT

CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2026 out; Link to be activated at 1 PM

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the Odisha Plus Two results 2026. Students can now access their results through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, through a press conference, and the link to be activated at 1 PM.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2026 out; Link to be activated at 1 PM

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the Odisha Plus Two results 2026. Students can now access their results through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, through a press conference, and the link to be activated at 1 PM.

Official websites to check Odisha Class 12th results 2026

chseodisha.nic.in 
results.odisha.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in

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1. Roll Number

2. Registration Number

How to check Odisha +2 result 2026

1. Visit the official website - chseodisha.nic.in

2. Select the "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2026 link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click the submit button

5. Your result will be shown on the screen.

6. Download and save it

Other ways to download Odisha class 12th result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. UMANG app

Check Odisha Class 12th marksheet 2026 via DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker app or website

2. Sign in with your mobile number

3. Select the Education section

4. Choose the 'Council of Higher Secondary Education'

5. Go to the Class 12 marksheet 2026

6. Enter your login details

7. Submit your information

8. Your results will appear on your screen

9. Check your scorecard and download for future

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