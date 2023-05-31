CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here's How To Check Board Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students today, May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Once announced, students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads - CHSE BSE Odisha 12th Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details like roll number, name etc

Step 4: Click on "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha CHSE Result 2023 and take a printout for the future reference

If students are unable to download their CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in then they can access their Odisha 12th Board Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker,

Steps To Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the website official website of DigiLocker - digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now login with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.”

Step 6: Pick a category for the 2023 CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Odisha 12th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Send a message in the format – OR12<Rollno> to 5676750.

Students will receive the CHSE Odisha result 2023 12th class on their respective mobile numbers.