CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: chseodisha.nic.in Not Working? Here’s How to Check Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, headquartered in Cuttack, has officially announced the Class 12 results for 2025 at its official website today, i.e. 21st May, 2025. All the students who took the exams can check their results on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students are advised that after accessing their results, they should carefully review all personal and academic information on their mark sheets and promptly report any discrepancies to CHSE Odisha. This year, CHSE Odisha examination took place from 18th February, 2025 to 27th March, 2025. Around 16,000 teachers from state schools were involved in evaluating the answer sheets this year. A total of 148 evaluation centres were set up for this purpose, including 78 offline centres and 70 digital/online centres that use technology to make the evaluation process more efficient.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check Results Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULT_OR12_Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to the number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4- Your Odisha Class 12 result will appear in the SMS format.

Step 5- Save and screenshot it for future use.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check Results Via DigiLocker?

Step 1- Open the DigiLocker Application or go to the official website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2- Login into your account by entering your Mobile number or Aadhaar card number.

Step 3- Find the ‘Education’ tab and open it.

Step 4- Select your board- CHSE Odisha and then select the class 12.

Step 5- Enter the required details like your roll number and anything that’s required.

Step 6- Your marksheet will appear on your screen.

Step 7- Check your scores and download the score card for future reference.

In 2024, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 exams across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The overall pass percentage was solid, with the Science stream leading at 86.93%, followed by Commerce at 82.27%, Arts at 80.95%, and Vocational courses at 68.02%. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.