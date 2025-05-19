CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, headquartered in Cuttack, is set to announce the Class 12 results for 2025 soon at its official website. Students who took the exams can check their results on the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their login details handy and regularly visit the official sites for updates. After accessing their results, they should carefully review all personal and academic information on their mark sheets and promptly report any discrepancies to CHSE Odisha.

This year, CHSE Odisha adopted a two-phase evaluation process to ensure a more detailed assessment of answer scripts. The first phase took place from April 2 to April 14, while the second phase is ongoing and will continue until April 28. Around 16,000 teachers from state schools were involved in evaluating the answer sheets. A total of 148 evaluation centres were set up for this purpose, including 78 offline centres and 70 digital/online centres that use technology to make the evaluation process more efficient.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in Find and click on the ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’ link on the homepage Enter your roll number and registration number in the login section Your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download and save the mark sheet PDF for future use

In 2024, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 exams across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The overall pass percentage was solid, with the Science stream leading at 86.93%, followed by Commerce at 82.27%, Arts at 80.95%, and Vocational courses at 68.02%.