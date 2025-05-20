CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 To Be OUT This Week At chseodisha.nic.in- Steps To Check Marks Memo Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, headquartered in Cuttack, is likely to announce the Class 12 results for 2025 in a day or two at its official website, said the School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. All the students who took the exams can check their results on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students are advised that after accessing their results, they should carefully review all personal and academic information on their mark sheets and promptly report any discrepancies to CHSE Odisha. This year, CHSE Odisha examination took place from 18th February, 2025 to 27th March, 2025. Around 16,000 teachers from state schools were involved in evaluating the answer sheets this year. A total of 148 evaluation centres were set up for this purpose, including 78 offline centres and 70 digital/online centres that use technology to make the evaluation process more efficient.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official CHSE Odisha website- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your roll number and registration number and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, Odisha Class 12th Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

In 2024, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 exams across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The overall pass percentage was solid, with the Science stream leading at 86.93%, followed by Commerce at 82.27%, Arts at 80.95%, and Vocational courses at 68.02%. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.