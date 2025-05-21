CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result To Be OUT Today At chseodisha.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to announce the Class 12th Result 2025 today, May 21. The results will be declared for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the official update, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results will be released at 4 PM on Wednesday. The Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Once announced, students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were declared on May 26, with pass percentages recorded at 80.95% in Arts, 86.93% in Science, and 82.27% in Commerce.

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Here’s how to check marks memo

Step 1: Go to the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet in PDF format

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Here’s how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULT_OR12_Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Your result will be sent to you via SMS.

To pass the Class 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject as well as overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the chance to appear for supplementary exams to avoid losing the academic year.

Students who are unhappy with their scores can apply for revaluation or re-totalling after the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 is declared. Applications can be submitted online through the official website or via their respective schools. A subject-wise application fee will be charged.