CHSE Odisha Class 12th result to be out today; When and where to check scorecard

Students across Odisha who've been checking their phones every hour will finally get their Class 12 board exam results today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is declaring the Plus Two Results 2026 on its official websites at 12:30 PM, and along with the scores, pass percentages and topper details are expected to be released today at the same time.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live: How to Download CHSE Plus Two Marksheet @chseodisha.nic.in

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CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2026: What you need to know

Results will be live between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM on May 20, 2026. Students from Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can check their results on chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. Keep your roll number and registration number ready to avoid delay in the results.

According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, around 2.56 lakh students appeared from the Arts stream alone. Science had about 1.14 lakh enrolled, Commerce had 24,621, and Vocational courses had 5,932. Exams ran from February 18 to March 21, 2026.

Result Date: May 20, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Official Websites: chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in

How to Check Odisha Class 12th result 2026 online

1. Go to chseodisha.nic.in

2. Click the "Odisha Class 12 Result 2026" link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and registration number

4. Submit your details

5. Your result will appear on screen

6. Download and save the provisional marksheet

Also Read: TN SSLC result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard, overall pass percentage, and topper list

Checking Odisha Results 2026 on DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker app

2. Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details

3. Go to the Education or Results section

4. Select Odisha Board

5. Click on Class 12 Result 2026

6. Enter your roll number and passing year

7. Submit to view your result

8. Download and save the digital marksheet

Minimum Passing Marks

To clear the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam, students need at least 33% in each subject.

Previous Year Statistics

In 2025, they came out on May 12. In 2024, it was May 26. The 2023 results arrived on May 31. And in 2022, there was a significant delay; the results didn't come until July 27.

Today's a big day for a lot of families in Odisha. Students should keep their login details ready and check the official websites regularly. Whatever the result, it's a genuine milestone the start of decisions about higher education, careers, and what comes next.