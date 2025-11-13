CISCE Board Exams 2026: ICSE And ISC Date Sheets Released - Check Schedule, Subject List, And Important Details
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE and ISC 2026 board exam date sheets. Class 12 exams start on February 12, while Class 10 begins on February 17, 2026.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the timetable for the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations. This year, the exams are set to commence earlier than in 2025, with ISC exams beginning on February 12, 2026, and ICSE exams starting on February 17, 2026.
Around 2.6 lakh students will appear for the ICSE exams and 1.5 lakh students for ISC. The schedules include over 75 subjects for ICSE and 50 for ISC, giving schools and students sufficient time to plan revision, practice tests, and preparation strategies. Students are advised to reach their examination centers at least 30 minutes early and utilize the 15-minute reading time wisely. Results are expected to be announced between April and May 2026.
ICSE Class 10 Exam 2026: Full Schedule
The ICSE Class 10 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and end on March 30, 2026. The six-week-long schedule covers core subjects, languages, and electives.
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|Tuesday, 17 February
|11:00 AM
|English Language Paper - 1
|Friday, 20 February
|11:00 AM
|Literature in English – Paper 2
|Saturday, 21 February
|9:00 AM
|Art – Paper 1 (Still Life)
|Monday, 23 February
|11:00 AM
|Group III Elective-Section B (Robotics, Data Entry, Dietetic Aide, etc.)
|Thursday, 26 February
|11:00 AM
|Hindi
|Friday, 27 February
|9:00 AM
|Art – Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)
|Saturday, 28 February
|9:00 AM
|Art – Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|Monday, 2 March
|11:00 AM
|Mathematics
|Friday, 6 March
|11:00 AM
|Languages (Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, etc.)
|Saturday, 7 March
|9:00 AM
|Art – Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|Monday, 9 March
|11:00 AM
|Physics – Science Paper 1
|Wednesday, 11 March
|11:00 AM
|Chemistry – Science Paper 2
|Friday, 13 March
|11:00 AM
|Biology – Science Paper 3
|Monday, 16 March
|11:00 AM
|History & Civics – Paper 1
|Wednesday, 18 March
|11:00 AM
|Geography – Paper 2
|Monday, 23 March
|11:00 AM
|Group III Elective – Section A (Music, Drama, Fashion Designing, etc.)
|Wednesday, 25 March
|11:00 AM
|Commercial Studies / French (Group II Elective)
|Friday, 27 March
|11:00 AM
|Economics (Group II Elective)
|Monday, 30 March
|11:00 AM
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
ISC Class 12 Exam 2026: Full Schedule
The ISC Class 12 examinations will be conducted from February 12, 2026, to April 6, 2026, covering all major streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.
|Date
|Subject
|Thursday, 12 Feb
|Psychology
|Friday, 13 Feb
|English – Paper 1 (Language)
|Saturday, 14 Feb
|Art – Paper 3 (Drawing/Painting of a Living Person), Legal Studies
|Monday, 16 Feb
|English – Paper 2 (Literature)
|Tuesday, 17 Feb
|Home Science – Paper 1; Electricity & Electronics; Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing
|Friday, 20 Feb
|Accounts
|Saturday, 21 Feb
|Mass Media & Communication
|Monday, 23 Feb
|Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
|Wednesday, 25 Feb
|History
|Friday, 27 Feb
|Commerce
|Saturday, 28 Feb
|Art – Paper 1 (Still Life)
|Monday, 2 Mar
|Environmental Science – Paper 1
|Friday, 6 Mar
|Biology – Paper 1
|Saturday, 7 Mar
|Fashion Designing – Paper 1; Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1
|Monday 9 Mar
|Mathematics
|Wednesday, 11 Mar
|Business Studies
|Friday, 13 Mar
|Languages (Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi, etc.)
|Saturday, 14 Mar
|Art – Paper 2 (Drawing/Painting from Nature)
|Monday, 16 Mar
|Physics – Paper 1
|Wednesday, 18 Mar
|Physical Education
|Monday, 23 Mar
|Economics; Biotechnology – Paper 1
|Wednesday, 25 Mar
|Sociology
|Friday, 27 Mar
|Computer Science – Paper 1
|Saturday, 28 Mar
|Art – Paper 4 (Imaginative Composition)
|Monday, 30 Mar
|Political Science
|Wednesday, 1 Apr
|Elective English; Hospitality Management
|Saturday, 4 Apr
|Art – Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
|Monday, 6 Apr
|Geography
ISC Exam Pattern 2026
The ISC Class 12 exams will follow a theory + practical/project format, emphasizing both conceptual understanding and applied learning.
Theory Papers: Usually 2–3 hours long, including short-answer, long-answer, and application-based questions.
Practical/Project Work: Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Home Science have separate practical exams that significantly influence the final score.
Language Subjects: Divided into two parts — language skills and literature.
Creative Subjects: Art, Music, and Fashion Designing require project submissions or live demonstrations.
Understanding the marking scheme, weightage, and time allocation will help students structure their preparation more effectively and perform confidently during exams.
The release of the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets marks the beginning of a crucial phase for lakhs of students preparing for their board exams. With clearly defined schedules, ample preparation time, and a balanced subject-wise timetable, CISCE has ensured transparency and convenience for both schools and students. As the countdown begins, consistent practice, time management, and a focused mindset will be key to success. Students are advised to stay calm, follow a disciplined study routine, and make the most of the months ahead to excel in their board examinations.
