/CISCE declares ICSE class 10 improvement result 2026, marksheets on DigiLocker from July 24

ICSE Improvement Exam 2026 result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Improvement Examination, giving students who appeared for the retest a chance to check their revised scores.
According to CISCE, a total of 5,321 candidates appeared for the improvement exams, held between June 15 and June 30, 2026. The examination recorded 13,032 paper-wise entries across 37 subjects.
Students can check and download their results through the official CISCE website, cisceboard.org, and via the CISCE Results Portal. Digitally signed marksheets will additionally be made available on DigiLocker starting July 24, 2026.
CISCE has clarified that for subjects in which a candidate appeared for the improvement paper, the higher of the two scores from either the original Main Examination or the Improvement Examination will be treated as the final mark.
This ensures students benefit from their better performance in each subject, rather than being penalised if their improvement attempt fell short.
Separately, schools will be able to access the Tabulation Register and Candidate-wise Reports through the CISCE CAREERS Portal, allowing them to review detailed performance data for all candidates who appeared for the Improvement Examination from their institution.
The Improvement Examination is offered to ICSE Class 10 students who passed their board exams in the main sitting but wished to raise their scores in up to two subjects, giving them a chance to strengthen their academic record without waiting for the next academic cycle.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.