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CISCE declares ICSE class 10 improvement result 2026, marksheets on DigiLocker from July 24

ICSE Improvement Exam 2026 result: According to CISCE, a total of 5,321 candidates appeared for the improvement exams, held between June 15 and June 30, 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
CISCE declares ICSE class 10 improvement result 2026, marksheets on DigiLocker from July 24

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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