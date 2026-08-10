/CISCE ICSE, ISC 2027-28: Registration and confirmation windows now open, check deadline

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened online modules on its CAREERS Portal for two parallel processes: confirmation of candidate entries for the ICSE and ISC 2027 examinations, and fresh registration of candidates for the ICSE and ISC 2028 examinations.
The Council announced on social media that it has opened online modules on the CAREERS Portal for the confirmation of entries of candidates for Year 2027 examinations (ICSE & ISC), as well as registration for the year 2028 batch.
The announcement covers two distinct groups of students: those set to appear for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams in 2027, and those being freshly registered for the 2028 examination cycle.
For the ICSE and ISC 2027 examinations, schools can confirm candidates' entries from August 5 to September 15, 2026, without paying a late fee. Schools that miss this window can still complete the confirmation process between September 16 and September 30, 2026, but will have to pay a late charge.
Schools are required to check and confirm candidate and subject details for 2027 examinees through the CAREERS Portal, and can also submit correction requests for candidate entry details, uploading supporting documents where required.
For the ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026, without a late fee, with a late window running from November 1 to November 15, 2026, on payment of an additional charge.
Registration for the ISC 2028 examination has also opened from August 5, and will remain open till November 15, 2026. CisceCisce
Since the process runs entirely through affiliated schools rather than individual students, CISCE has laid out a clear set of steps for Heads of Schools to follow on the CAREERS Portal:
CISCE has specifically advised Heads of Schools to complete these processes within the prescribed timelines, since the confirmation and registration are being carried out through schools rather than directly by students or parents.
The registration update comes shortly after CISCE unveiled a series of major reforms for the ISC examination, set to be implemented from 2027 onwards, including revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation.
As part of this, the syllabi for six subjects Chemistry, Biology, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Legal Studies are being revised.
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