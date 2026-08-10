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CISCE ICSE, ISC 2027-28: Registration and confirmation windows now open, check deadline

The announcement covers two distinct groups of students: those set to appear for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams in 2027.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
CISCE ICSE, ISC 2027-28: Registration and confirmation windows now open, check deadline

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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