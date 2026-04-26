CISCE ICSE Result 2026: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker
ICSE Result 2026:
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ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is likely to declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. According to media reports, a senior official has stated that the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be announced by April 30.
Lakhs of students who appeared for the board examinations are eagerly waiting for the official release. Once declared, the ICSE and ISC Result 2026 will be accessible on the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also check their ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 result 2026 at DigiLocker.
Also Read: ICSE class 10 result announced?
How to register on DigiLocker
To check the ICSE results, students need to register at the DigiLocker app first by following the instructions below:
- Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app
- Click on “Sign Up”
- Enter your mobile number
- Verify using the OTP received
- Create a username and password
- Fill in basic details (name, DOB, email ID)
- Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)
- Complete the registration process
- Log in and access documents from the “Issued Documents” section
Steps to check ICSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker
Once the results are made available, students can check by following the steps as given:
- Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile app
- Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar
- New users need to complete a quick registration
- Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section
- Select the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
- Click on ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 / Marksheet
- Enter details such as UID and Index Number
- Click on Get Document
- View, download, and save your digital marksheet
Details mentioned on DigiLocker marksheet
The ICSE result available on DigiLocker will include:
Student’s name and roll details
Subject-wise marks
Total marks and percentage
Result status (Pass/Fail)
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