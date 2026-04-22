CISCE ICSE Result 2026: What students need to know ahead of class 10, 12 result announcement

ICSE class 10 result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 result 2026 soon. While several claims about an immediate release have circulated online, no official confirmation has been issued yet. Students are advised to rely only on verified updates from official sources for cisce org result.

Students must know that the ICSE Class 10 result date 2026 will be announced by the boards officially at the website cisce.org

Official website to check ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Result

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Once declared, students can access their results on the official website:

results.cisce.org

cisce.org

Also read: JEE Main Session 2 result out

Details required to check ICSE Class 10 result

Before the result is announced, students should ensure they have:

Unique ID

Index Number

Registered login credentials

Keeping these details ready will help avoid last-minute panic and delays while checking results.

Steps to Download ICSE class 10 result 2026 scorecard

Follow these steps to access your marksheet easily:

Visit the official CISCE result website

Click on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 link

Enter your Unique ID and Index Number

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future use

What to check in the ICSE Class 10 marksheet

After downloading the result, carefully verify:

Name and personal details

Subject-wise marks

Overall percentage

Qualifying status

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities.

ICSE class 10 passing marks

Students must secure the minimum passing marks set by CISCE in each subject. Those who do not meet the criteria may have the option to appear for improvement or compartment exams as per board guidelines.

Common mistakes students should avoid

Relying on fake news or viral posts instead of official updates from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Entering incorrect login details, such as the Unique ID or Index Number, while checking results.

Refreshing the website repeatedly during heavy traffic may cause errors or delays.

Not verifying details on the marksheet, such as name, subject marks, and overall result.

Forgetting to download and save a copy of the scorecard for future use.

Ignoring official instructions regarding rechecking or improvement exams.