CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT Today At 11 AM On cisce.org- Here’s How To Download Marks Memo

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on April 30, 2025, at 11 AM. According to an official statement, the results will be announced together from the Board’s office. After the announcement, students can visit the official website i.e. cisce.org and download their marksheets using their Unique ID and Index Number.

Starting from 2024, the CISCE Board will no longer conduct ICSE compartment exams. Instead, the board will introduce a re-evaluation process for answer scripts, in addition to the existing re-checking option, after the annual exam results are announced. Once the re-evaluation results are released, students who opted for re-checking or re-evaluation will be issued their updated Statement of Marks or Pass Certificate.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘ICSE/ISC 2025 Examination Results’.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the Captcha Code shown on the screen.

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Steps to download via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type this message: CSE<space><your seven-digit Unique ID>.

Step 3: Send the message to 09248082883.

Step 4: You will receive your marksheet as a text message on the same number.

Last year, the CISCE wrapped up the ICSE Class 10 exams on March 28 and announced the results on May 6. A total of 99.47 per cent of students passed the exams. In that year’s ICSE exam, 2,695 schools participated, and out of those, 2,223 schools — about 82.48 per cent — achieved a full pass rate. In 2023, the results were declared on May 14, following exams held from February 27 to March 29.