CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At 11 AM On cisce.org- Check Latest Update Here

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams on April 30, 2025, at 11 AM. According to an official notice, the results for both classes will be released together from the Board’s office.

After the results are out, students can check and download their marksheets from the official website — cisce.org — by entering their Unique ID and Index Number. The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 18 to March 27, and the ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 13 and April 5. Both exams were conducted smoothly in schools affiliated with CISCE in India and abroad.

The ISC Class 12 result will be released as a marksheet that includes important details such as the student’s name, school name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, and overall result status. Students should carefully check all the information, and if they find any mistakes, they must inform their school authorities immediately.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘ICSE/ISC 2025 Examination Results’.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the Captcha Code shown on the screen.

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Last year, the CISCE wrapped up the ICSE Class 10 exams on March 28 and announced the results on May 6. A total of 99.47 per cent of students passed the exams. In that year’s ICSE exam, 2,695 schools participated, and out of those, 2,223 schools — about 82.48 per cent — achieved a full pass rate. In 2023, the results were declared on May 14, following exams held from February 27 to March 29.

The ISC results have consistently shown high success rates over the years. In 2024, the overall pass rate was 99.47 per cent, with girls outperforming boys — girls had a pass rate of 99.65 per cent, while boys recorded 99.31 per cent. In 2023, the overall pass rate was slightly lower at 98.94 per cent, with girls achieving 99.21 per cent and boys at 98.71 per cent.