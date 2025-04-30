CISCE Result 2025: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results DECLARED At cisce.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

CISCE Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam results on April 30, 2025, at 11 AM today on its official website. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam results today, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.To view the result, students will need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and the captcha code shown on the login page. It is worth noting that CISCE had stopped declaring toppers' names last year to reduce unhealthy competition among students.

CISCE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab and choose either ‘ICSE Board Exam Results 2025’ or ‘ISC Board Exam Results 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details as required.

Step 4: Click the submit button. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

ICSE Board Result 2025: Past trends

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 13 and April 5. Both exams were held smoothly in CISCE-affiliated schools across India and overseas. In 2024, ISC Class 12 girls recorded a pass rate of 99.65%, and boys had 99.31%, with an overall pass percentage of 99.47%. For ICSE Class 10, the pass rate was 98.92% for girls and 97.53% for boys, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 98.19%.