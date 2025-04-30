CISCE Results 2025: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results To Be OUT Today- Website Crashed, Alternative Ways To Check Scores Via Digilocker, SMS

CISCE Results 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date and time for the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results. The results will be declared on April 30, 2025, at 11 am. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To access their results, they will need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and the captcha code shown on the screen.

The ICSE Class 10 board exams for 2025 took place from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to April 5. Both exams were conducted without any issues in CISCE-affiliated schools across India and overseas.

CISCE Results 2025: Here’s how to download scorecards via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type this message: CSE<space><your seven-digit Unique ID>.

Step 3: Send the message to 09248082883.

Step 4: You will receive your marksheet as a text message on the same number.

CISCE Results 2025: Here’s how to download via Digilocker

For Class X Results:

Click on "Get Class X Result."

Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth (as mentioned on the admission card).

Click on "Submit."

For Class XII Results:

Click on "Get Class XII Result." Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth. Click on "Submit."

CISCE has announced that candidates who wish to improve their marks within the same examination year can appear for the Improvement Examination in up to two subjects. This exam is scheduled to take place in July 2025.

In 2024, CISCE declared the ICSE Class 10 results on May 6, with an impressive pass rate of 99.47 percent. A total of 2,695 schools participated in the exam, and 2,223 of them, which is approximately 82.48 percent, achieved a perfect pass rate of 100 percent.